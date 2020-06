Ako vam slučajno nije bilo jasno: Adria Tour je otkazan, potvrdili su organizatori

View this post on Instagram

URGENT ANNOUNCEMENT 📢‼️ The Bulgarian tennis star Grigor Dimitrov has tested positive for COVID 19. A positive test was confirmed to him tonight in Monaco. As a precaution and to protect the health of all participants and visitors, the organisers of Adria Team have decided to cancel the Grand Finale of the tennis spectacle planned for tonight. ⠀ At all times we have strictly followed the epidemiological measures in place with the countries where the Adria Tour was organised. None of the people involved in the organisation and who have been in contact with Grigor have any symptoms. However, we are in close contact with health authorities in order to insure that all people who were in contact with Grigor Dimitrov will be tested tonight. Since we do not want to risk, we decided to cancel the Final match. The concert of Peter Graso, which was supposed to take place after the final match, was also canceled. For the organizers of the Adria Tour, the health of all participants and visitor comes first. ⠀ More information soon. ⠀ Thank you for understanding! #AdriaTour