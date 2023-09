Andiamo a Berlino: Leonardo Bonucci opet napušta Juventus i prelazi u Union

Leonardo Bonucci to Union Berlin, here we go! Verbal agreement reached, Italian CB leaves Juventus on permanent deal and joins Union ⚪️🔴🇮🇹 #UnionBerlin

Bonucci will travel to Berlin later today if all goes to plan.

Contract until June 2024, option for further season discussed.

