Argentina pa Brazil: Hervé Renard prvi je trener s pobjedama na muškom i ženskom Mundijalu

Hervé Renard is the first manager to win a game at the Men's World Cup and at the Women's World Cup.

◎ 2022: Saudi Arabia 2-1 Argentina

◉ 2023: France 2-1 Brazil

Taking down the South American giants. 🫡 pic.twitter.com/BfMrjYCJzD

