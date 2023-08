Ballkani, Ballkani, Ballkani moj: kosovski prvak slavljem je protiv Ludogorca priredio pravi šok

🇽🇰 Having become the first club from Kosovo to reach the European group stages last season, Ballkani have another result to treasure.

They have achieved their first UCL win by upsetting Ludogorets, the club with the longest ongoing title-winning streak in Europe (12 seasons). pic.twitter.com/60DRGap4Wh

— The Sweeper (@SweeperPod) July 11, 2023