Bayern se oglasio zbog Mazraouijevih komentara o Palestini. Ipak ga neće izbaciti iz momčadi

❗ Official Bayern statement on Noussair Mazraoui

FC Bayern München had a detailed and clarifying conversation with Noussair Mazraoui this week. The reason for the debate was Mazraoui's Instagram posts in connection with the terror against Israel almost two weeks ago, which led… pic.twitter.com/zCBTPND0Ys

— Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) October 20, 2023