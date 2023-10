Bellinghama se uspoređuje sa Zidaneom? Englez je već sad nadmašio njegovu najefikasniju sezonu

🔥 – Players with at least 1️⃣0️⃣ goals in their first 1️⃣0️⃣ @Laligaen appearances in the last 50 years

12 – Ronaldo🇧🇷

12 – Romário🇧🇷

11 – Robert Lewandoswki🇵🇱

11 – Johan Cruijff🇳🇱

10 – Jude Bellingham🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🆕

10 – Hans Krankl🇦🇹#ELCLÁSICO #FCBRMA

