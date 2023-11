Bielsa-ball: nakon što je srušio Brazil, Urugvaj je Argentini nanio prvi poraz još od Mundijala

WWWWWWWWL

For the first time since winning the World Cup, Argentina have:

◉ Failed to win

◉ Failed to score

◉ Failed to keep a clean sheet

Marcelo Bielsa's Uruguay end their flawless run. 🧉 pic.twitter.com/lIoQA4hyjN

