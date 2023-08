Brozova registracija malo će pričekati: FIFA je Al Nassru zbog dugova zabranila ulazne transfere

Al-Nassr have been banned by FIFA from registering new players for failing to pay add-ons owed to Leicester as part of the Ahmed Musa deal. Between 2018-20 Musa triggered £390k (€460k) in performance-related add-ons, which are yet to be paid despite CAS ruling in #LCFC's favour. pic.twitter.com/IlR1T2kuuE

