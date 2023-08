Budite poput Brightona. Upravo je dogovorio transfer Mohammeda Kudusa iz Ajaxa

🚨 EXCL: Brighton & Hove Albion reach agreement in principle with Ajax to buy Mohamed Kudus for ~€40m. 23yo Ghana int’l close to agreement on personal terms. Deal not fully done but key De Zerbi target + would be #BHAFC record signing @TheAthleticFC #Ajax https://t.co/hRzqcgZMCr

— David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) August 5, 2023