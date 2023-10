Čak 186 milijuna dolara za tri godine. Toliko će Giannis dobiti u novom ugovoru s Bucksima

This deal gives Antetokounmpo a chance to earn more money over the course of his career with that player option in 2027-2028. Because of the Over-38 rule in the CBA, he can sign a short-term deal again with the Bucks in 2026 and another four-year extension with the Bucks in 2028. https://t.co/tqSPoqQs1h

— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 23, 2023