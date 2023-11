Čini se kako Igor Tudor ipak neće preuzeti Napoli. Problem je nastao zbog duljine njegovog ugovora

🔵 Napoli are advancing in talks with Walter Mazzarri while negotiations are currently on stand-by with Igor Tudor.

Napoli offered 8 month contract and Tudor rejected — he never said yes despite reports.

No financial issues — but former OM coach just prefers long term projects. pic.twitter.com/MBFD3Fa3l0

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 14, 2023