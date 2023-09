Da je Tušu zamijeniti lako… Marcelino napušta Marseilleovu klupu nakon samo sedam utakmica

Marcelino leaves Olympique Marseille as he’s gonna part ways with the club with immediate effect. 🚨🔵 #OM

It’s over after three wins, three draws and one defeat — UCL playoff lost.

Pancho Abardonado will be the interim coach. pic.twitter.com/YpJ18aMboW

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 20, 2023