Danijel Pranjić započinje trenersku karijeru u Omoniji. Vodit će momčad, ali će za nju i igrati

I'm happy and proud to start a new chapter of my career as a manager of @ac.omoniapsevda ! I'll be also playing this season, but together with my assistants I'm taking responsibility for the coaching work in the club. Also, my pleasure is bigger with the fact i got the opportunity to take some good, talented players from my country, as well as my assistants. My assistents from Croatia are @marinorsulic48 and @filipmajic. @zare2107 (GK), @martin_musulin (CD), @salic10 (CM), @lukapacar8 (CM), @mihovil.sutalo (RW) and @marijansuto26 (ST) are Croatian players who will, together with domestic players, give all they have to make our supporters happy and proud! I want to say special thanks to our club president, Mr. Costas Georgiou who made this all happen, and all club supporters who gave us warm wellcome! Pámeeeeeeee @ac.omoniapsevda ! ☘👊🏻🔥