Drugi pokušaj u NBA ligi: Danté Exum prešao je iz Partizana u Dallas Maverickse

The Mavericks have signed Danté Exum.

The Australian averaged 13.2 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 38 games last season with Partizan and won an Adriatic League Championship. Over his two seasons in the EuroLeague, he shot 41.9% from deep.

Exum will wear #0 for Dallas. pic.twitter.com/ORU3PyCgf7

