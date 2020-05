Ekspedicija na vlastitom stubištu: bivši ragbijaš Ed Jackson osvojio je Mount Everest — kod kuće

View this post on Instagram

🏔 Everest – 8,898m 🏠 Flights of my stairs – 5566 🚶🏽‍♂️ Individual steps – 89,056 ⏰ Target time – 4 days 🧗‍♂️Completed – Friday 24th April at 16:07 . A weird, crazy, wonderful few days. Thank you so much to every single person that has donated, sent messages of support and came on live to help me through. I love you all. . Right what’s next? Thinking Tour de France around the parents kitchen…👀….A beer first though i think! . Over 40k raised 🤯 Fundraising 🔗 in bio ❤️ . 📸 @thatcameraman #nowornEverest #challenge #covi̇d19 #isolation #stayhome #charity #climbingthewalls #everest #mountains #climbing #mm2mountains #berghaus #avalancherisk #isolationchallenge