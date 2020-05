Emotivni video alžirske igračice Ines Ibbou s porukom Dominicu Thiemu je teniska priča dana

View this post on Instagram

Dear Dominic, Your last words were hurtful to say the least, the reason why i decided to write you this open letter. Hopefully you’ll change your mind about me and many of us sharing the same situation after watching this video. Don’t get me wrong, i don’t blame you for what you are or this current situation because after all, it’s mainly up to national and international federations to look after tennis family and sort out difficulties, for the sake of this sport. But this answer is a way to bring light to our situation and maybe also protecting our integrity… Our voice deserve to be heard also… Thanks for those who helped me put my anger into words, and words into images🙏🏻 @players_voice @tennistv @tennischannel @tennislegend @tennis.reporter @behindtheracquet @itf__tennis @wta @atptour @tennismagazinefrance @functionaltennis @wearetennis @playersvsitf @rafaelnadal @djokernole @k1ngkyrg1os @rogerfederer @andymurray @patrickmouratoglou @serenawilliams @onfiresports @dreddy_ja @onsjabeur @ajplus @lequipe @lemondefr @washingtonpost @athlete365 @olympicchannel @qatartennis @rafanadalacademy @ajplusfrancais @remi_physiosport @selimasfar @adelaref @gym_factory_casablanca @bonbinodz @keeponrizing @adleneg17 @bbcsport @skysports @beinsports_fr @beinsports @espntenis @worldteamtennis @welovetennisofficiel