Franko Andrijašević sjajnim je pogotkom vratio Zhejiang u Ligu prvaka nakon čak 12 godina

⏰ FT | 🇨🇳 Zhejiang FC 1⃣-0️⃣ Port FC 🇹🇭

🟢 The hosts return to the AFC Champions League group stage for the first time since 2⃣0⃣1⃣1⃣!

🚀 Andrijasevic's rocket the difference-maker in Huzhou!#ACL | #ZHEvPFC pic.twitter.com/PVbu8IMqUf

— #ACL (@TheAFCCL) August 22, 2023