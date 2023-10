I’m Loving Big Ange Instead: Postecoglou ima najbolji trenerski start u povijesti Premier lige

🧙‍♂️ – Ange Postecoglou🇦🇺 is the 1st manager to win 23 points from his first 9 Premier League🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 matches in charge in the competition

23 – Ange Postecoglou🇦🇺

22 – Guus Hiddink🇳🇱

22 – Mike Walker🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿

