Ipak se zna tko je gazda u Sunsima. Kevin Durant predvodio je Phoenix do druge pobjede u sezoni

Most games with 25+ PTS on 70+ FG% over the last 15 seasons:

54 — Dwight Howard

48 — Kevin Durant

47 — Giannis Antetokounmpo

46 — LeBron James

Durant is now 8th all-time in such games. pic.twitter.com/w90kK1oQ0H

— StatMuse (@statmuse) October 29, 2023