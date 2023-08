Još jedan dan u uredu: Messi je s dvije asistencije doveo Inter Miami do novog finala

Lionel Messi for Inter Miami

• 8 games

• 8 wins

• 10 goals

• 3 assists

• 1 trophy

• 2 finals

• Leagues Cup Golden Ball

• Leagues Cup Golden Boot

Sometimes you’ve just got to appreciate greatness. pic.twitter.com/9vMuXJPg3q

— Janty (@CFC_Janty) August 24, 2023