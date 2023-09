Kad su Blanca pitali što treba mijenjati u Lyonu, odgovorio je ‘trenera’. Sad je dobio otkaz

🇫🇷👋 𝐁𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆 | Lyon have sacked manager Laurent Blanc, reports @CanalplusFoot.

Lyon are bottom of Ligue 1, having failed to win a game in 4 league games this season. pic.twitter.com/7Z8eCNLLmk

— EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) September 11, 2023