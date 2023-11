‘Ko će kome: João Cancelo i João Felix orkestrirali su Barcelonin preokret protiv Porta

3 – @joaofelix70 🇵🇹 has scored three goals this season in the #UCL (5 games) with @FCBarcelona, equaling his best tally in a single season in the competition (three also in 2019/20 and 2020/21 with Atlético de Madrid). Inspired. pic.twitter.com/L9liNWGxeu

— OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 28, 2023