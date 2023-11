Kriza je sve dublja: Milan je izgubio od Udinesea, a još je jednom ostao bez pogotka

2 – AC #Milan have lost two home league games in a row without scoring (0-1 v Juventus, 0-1 v Udinese) for the first time since September 2012 in #SerieA (v Sampdoria and Atalanta), under Massimiliano Allegri. Stop.#MilanUdinese pic.twitter.com/RHqPqILyHl

— OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) November 4, 2023