Kylian Mbappé zabio je Milanu i nastavio dominirati u grupnoj fazi Lige prvaka

Kylian Mbappe has now scored or assisted 9 goals in his last 6 Champions League group-stage games:

⚽ vs. Benfica

⚽⚽🅰️🅰️ vs. Maccabi Haifa

⚽🅰️ vs. Juventus

⚽ vs. Dortmund

❌ vs. Newcastle

⚽ vs. Milan

— Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) October 25, 2023