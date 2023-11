Leona Popović osvojila je drugo mjesto u Leviju, ukupno je to 135. postolje hrvatskog skijanja

👑 Mikaela Shiffrin clinching her 7th win in Levi, 54th in SL and 89th in the World Cup. What a champion! 🥇The podium is completed by Leona Popovic 🇭🇷 , her 2nd podium of the career and Lena Duerr 🇩🇪 🎿#fisalpine #wintersport pic.twitter.com/VZg7Xqhkmo

— FIS Alpine (@fisalpine) November 12, 2023