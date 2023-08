Manchester City započeo je Treble Trophy Tour. Prva stanica bio je dom navijača rođenog 1920.

Treble Trophy Parade 🏆🏆🏆

City first visited Geoffrey Rothband who turns 103 in August, and has followed the Club since the 1920s.

Geoffrey has witnessed City win all nine of our English top flight titles, with the first coming in 1936/37. 👏 pic.twitter.com/1xcibqBb9Y

