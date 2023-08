Max i dalje dominira, ali zvijezda kvalifikacija za sprint bio je mladi rookie, Oscar Piastri

This sprint shootout finished on a razor’s edge!💥

VER started his flying lap just TWO SECONDS before the chequered flag and got Sprint Pole by just over ONE-HUNDREDTH of a second⏱️

PIA: +0.011s

SAI: +0.025s#F1 #BelgianGP #Verstappen #Piastri #F1Sprint

