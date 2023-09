Mikel Arteta i Andoni Iraola još su kao djeca bili suigrači. Danas će se sučeliti njihove momčadi

⚽️❤️ Today it's Bournemouth-Arsenal, but it's more than a regular match!

Both managers Iraola & Arteta will meet again in football since being teammates for Basque youth side Antiguoko.

Arteta: "That’s the beauty of football. 30yrs later, we're together in the Premier League." pic.twitter.com/Ipx4KW5uo9

— EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) September 30, 2023