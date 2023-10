Mislite da su uvredljive pjesmice problem samo kod nas? Suspenziju je dobila i PSG-ova četvorka

PSG players Randal Kolo Muani, Ousmane Dembele, Achraf Hakimi and Layvin Kurzawa have been handed one-match suspensions for their role in anti-gay chants after last month's match against Marseille, the Ligue de Football Professionnel (IFL) said on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/IK2uQKmJ4g

— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 6, 2023