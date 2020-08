Nada umire zadnja: Antonio Brown nema ugovor i suspendiran je, ali veseli se nastupu iduće sezone

View this post on Instagram

I look forward to new beginnings. I want to be the best version of myself on and off the field, and i will do my best to be a great teammate. I appreciate the NFL giving me the opportunity to continue to work on myself and improve. I am thankful and grateful for this opportunity to play a game that i truly love and i look forward to joining a new team soon. Thank you to my family and all those that have supported me. I will show the fans my appreciation for this second chance by having the best season of my career. #AB2.0 #Himmothy