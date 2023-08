Ne ide Jokić, neću ni ja: Giannis Antetokounmpo također je otkazao svoj nastup na MundoBasketu

Everyone knows my passion and love for my National Team has and never will change. Since the conclusion of my NBA season I have been pushing my body to the limits to be the player I need to be to help our team achieve the goals we set.

But after months of work and multiple… pic.twitter.com/1uhTlfNZVE

— Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) August 11, 2023