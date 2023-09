Newcastle je Sheffield Unitedu utrpao osam komada, najviše ikad na gostovanju u Premier ligi

8 – Newcastle United are the first team in Premier League history to have eight different players score in a single game (excluding own goals).

Sean Longstaff

Dan Burn

Sven Botman

Callum Wilson

Anthony Gordon

Miguel Almiron

Bruno Guimarães

Alexander Isak

Decimation. pic.twitter.com/1P5lMXn026

— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 24, 2023