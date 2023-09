No way, José: Genoa je pregazila Romu i gurnula je na korak do zone ispadanja

3 – Debutant players in Serie A for Genoa with at least 3 goals in the first 6 matches of the season of the Grifone in the 3 points for a win era (since 1994/95):

– 🇮🇹 Mateo #Retegui in 2023

– 🇵🇱 Krzysztof Piatek in 2018

– 🇦🇷 Diego Milito in 2008

— OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) September 28, 2023