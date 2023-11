Nogometna revolucija: već od ljeta bi se mogli uvesti narančasti karton i 10-minutna isključenja

🚨⚽️ Football will trial a 10 minute sin-bin in order to tackle things like dissent and tactical fouling.

The punishment could be given for offences that are not quite 'yellow or red card worthy'.

Could be in the Premier League as early as next season, reports @TeleFootball. pic.twitter.com/UxyYwWLmGz

— EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) November 28, 2023