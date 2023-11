Norveški Vlak u snijeg: Haaland je za 200 navijača svojeg lokalnog kluba platio prijevoz na playoff

🇳🇴👏 Haaland has spent £13,000+ on train tickets for supporters of his boyhood club Bryne FK who play a crucial promotion away game vs Kristiansand.

He will also pay for bus tickets for those not wanting to travel via train.

Nice gesture from him. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/B8TY9S2Mkb

— EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) November 22, 2023