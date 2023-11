Poker u 20 minuta: Romelu Lukaku postao je treći najbolji strijelac u europskim reprezentacijama

🔟 | PERFECT PERFORMANCE

Belgium recorded a 5–0 over Azerbaijan, as Romelu Lukaku only needed to play one half of football to make the difference.

We don’t really need to further explain what earned him a perfect 🔟 rating! 😅 pic.twitter.com/JLcszapRqt

— Sofascore (@SofascoreINT) November 19, 2023