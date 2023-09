Poljski centurion: Lewa je postao treći igrač sa 100 golova u europskim natjecanjima

🇵🇱 Robert Lewandowski's 6 competitive appearances for Barcelona this season:

🆚 Getafe ❌

🆚 Cadiz 🅰️

🆚 Villarreal ⚽️

🆚 Osasuna ⚽️

🆚 Real Betis ⚽️🅰️🅰️

🆚 Royal Antwerp ⚽️

⛴️ Barcelona are 2-0 up and cruising tonight#UCL pic.twitter.com/5KQMZ9tHqW

— WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) September 19, 2023