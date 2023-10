Samo bunker? Ma kakvi: Atlético je ove godine treća najefikasnija momčad u ligama Petice

14 – Atlético de Madrid have won each of their last 14 home games in @LaLigaEN, equalling their best run of consecutive home wins in the history of the competition, achieved at the Vicente Calderón between May 2012 and February 2013 (14).

Fortress. pic.twitter.com/RXJMy10yhV

— OptaJose (@OptaJose) October 29, 2023