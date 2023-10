Samo je Haaland zabio više golova u prvih šest nastupa u Bundesligi od Harryja Kanea

8 – Bayern München’s Harry Kane has scored eight goals in his first six Bundesliga appearances, only Erling Haaland has managed to score more often in his first six BL games (9, Paco Alcacer and Gert Dörfel also 8 goals each). Superstar. #RBLFCB pic.twitter.com/2rSLtZohh9

— OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) September 30, 2023