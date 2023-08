Sinner je u polufinalu Wimbledona, a najbolje rangirani suparnik bio mu je 79. igrač na svijetu

35 – Reaching his first Grand Slam semi-final, Jannik Sinner has also equalled Matteo Berrettini's record for the least matches required (49) among Italian males in the Open Era to reach 35 Grand Slam victories. Presence.#Wimbledon | @Wimbledon @atptour @ATPMediaInfo pic.twitter.com/RU70abbgJG

— OptaAce (@OptaAce) July 11, 2023