Sraz za godine koje dolaze: Wembanyama i Holmgren briljirali su u međusobnom okršaju

🚨 THE RIVALRY BEGINS TODAY 🚨

Chet Holmgren (16 min) and Victor Wembanyama (19 min) put on a SHOW in their preseason debuts 🔥

Who's taking home the ROTY award? 🏆 pic.twitter.com/s8I7oUlGWS

— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 10, 2023