Što ima novo kod Dončića? Pa ništa, nakon 37 poena Venezueli, sad ih je Gruzijcima ubacio 34

Luka Doncic leads the way once again for Slovenia as they improve to 2-0 in the FIBA World Cup with a win over Georgia ✨

34 points

10 rebounds

6 assists

3 steals

9-of-20 FG

3-of-9 3PT

13-of-17 FT

Doncic is averaging 36/9/6 through 2 FIBA games 👀 pic.twitter.com/7NWYEdsSAw

— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 28, 2023