Svetac zaštitnik prijelaznog roka kaže: Livaković je dogovorio uvjete s Fenerbahçeom

Fenerbahçe are closing in on Dominik Livaković deal. Agreement in place with the player, personal terms sealed. 🟡🔵

Fenerbahçe are also on the verge of closing the agreement with Dinamo Zagreb, as @yagosabuncuoglu reports.

Meanwhile, Becão will fly to Istanbul on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/Q1dJDRWoau

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 15, 2023