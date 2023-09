Sviraj tango: Lautaro je zabio četiri komada u prva tri kola Serie A za Inter

4 – Prior to Lautaro Martínez, the only two Inter players in this century able of scoring at least 4 goals in the Nerazzurri's opening 3 matches in a Serie A season were Mauro Icardi (5 in 2017) and Christian Vieri (4 in 2002). Fury.#InterFiorentina pic.twitter.com/pKD2drwrVu

— OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) September 3, 2023