Trener s najviše pobjeda u NFL-u: preminuli Don Shula bio je jedna od najvećih ličnosti u footballu

Jučer je u 90. godini života preminuo Don Shula, legendarni trener američkog nogometa koji se zauvijek upisao u NFL-ovu povijest, a počast mu odaje cijela tamošnja sportska sfera…

Don Shula was a Giant ofmy childhood. He was the best football coach i have ever seen.He was also one of the kindest nicest gentleman the world has ever seen.Thanks Coach Shues for my favorite sports moments. U gave me most of them. Love u Coach. My heartgoes out to your family. pic.twitter.com/T4uIgW5V86

— Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) May 4, 2020