U Sydneyju procvaše tulipani: Nizozemke su izbacile JAR i izborile četvrtfinale Mundijala

🇳🇱 Netherlands 2-0 South Africa 🇿🇦

The Dutch make it through to the quarter-finals of the 2023 #FIFAWWC following this win over South Africa.

Six of the 11 goals the Netherlands have scored at this FIFA Women's World Cup have come in the opening 20 minutes. ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/1nHfIzwXDg

— Opta Analyst (@OptaAnalyst) August 6, 2023