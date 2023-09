Užasne vijesti iz Londona: Perišić je ozlijedio prednji križni ligament te ide na operaciju

We can confirm that Ivan Perisic has suffered a complex Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury in his right knee.

The experienced Croatia international sustained the injury in non-contact training and will undergo surgery.

Wishing you well in your recovery, Ivan 💪 pic.twitter.com/U9BMv2U7Kb

— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 20, 2023