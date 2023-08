Verstappen najbrži na kvalifikacijama za VN Belgije, ali Leclerc kreće s pole positiona

🗒️Notes on #BelgianGP quali!👀

-VER: 0.820s gap to 2nd, 0.877s over his teammate 😳 Monstrous performance!

-LEC will start in first place: the low-drag wing gave Ferrari excellent straight-line performance. Will it impact tyre wear, though?

-TSU>RIC in quali

Your comment?💭#F1

— Formula Data Analysis (@FDataAnalysis) July 28, 2023