Vojnik kluba: Fabrizio Romano tvrdi da će Darijo Srna privremeno sjesti na Šahtarovu klupu

🚨🟠 Darijo Srna will be appointed as new Shakhtar Donetsk caretaker head coach following decision to sack Van Leeuwen.

🇭🇷 Former Croatian right back is director at Shatkhar since 2020… and he’ll now help the club by becoming the interim manager. pic.twitter.com/YRrs1wcgmH

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 16, 2023