Zaïre-Emery treći je najmlađi igrač u povijesti Tricolora. Svoj kratki debi okrunio je i pogotkom

𝟭𝟳 𝘆𝗲𝗮𝗿𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝟮𝟱𝟱 𝗱𝗮𝘆𝘀 🤯

Warren Zaïre-Emery is the youngest player to wear the blue jersey in more than 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ years🇫🇷🙌#FiersdetreBleus pic.twitter.com/TxPxrGCFYt

— French Team ⭐⭐ (@FrenchTeam) November 18, 2023